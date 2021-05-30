Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.54 Million Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Regal Beloit worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

RBC stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

