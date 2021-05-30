Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.87 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

