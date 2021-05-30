Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $241,230.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $32.89 million and approximately $241,230.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

