Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Has $2.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,788,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 10.7% of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owned 0.49% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,101,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 356,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.