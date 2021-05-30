Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $263.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.60 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $3,990,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

