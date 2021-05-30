Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$32.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed an action list buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.31. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

