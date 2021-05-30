Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CSFB increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.56.
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.62 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$88.99 and a twelve month high of C$126.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last three months.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.