Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CSFB increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.56.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.62 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$88.99 and a twelve month high of C$126.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.