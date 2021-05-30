Rubic One Day Volume Reaches $502,148.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rubic has a market cap of $12.54 million and $502,148.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00313052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00192068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.72 or 0.00822245 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Buying and Selling Rubic

