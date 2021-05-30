Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in May

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the April 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

