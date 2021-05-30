Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.78 million-$60.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.25 million.

SALM remained flat at $$2.01 during trading hours on Friday. 45,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,160. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.43. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%. Analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $52,573. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salem Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 6,161.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Salem Media Group worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

