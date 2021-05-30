salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.