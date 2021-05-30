Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $22,636,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $15,881,000.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

