Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the April 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

SFRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

