Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $177.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

