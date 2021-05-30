Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 149,916 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.56% of Sanmina worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

SANM opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

