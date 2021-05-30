Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Critical Review

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and American Vanguard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Vanguard $458.70 million 1.24 $15.24 million $0.51 36.06

American Vanguard has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Save Foods and American Vanguard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A American Vanguard 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Vanguard has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.79%. Given American Vanguard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Save Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and American Vanguard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A American Vanguard 3.72% 5.06% 2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of American Vanguard shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of American Vanguard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Vanguard beats Save Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. The company distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

