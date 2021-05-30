Saybrook Capital NC Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 3.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $280.90. 911,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,077. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

