Saybrook Capital NC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Saybrook Capital NC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.13. 2,437,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,607. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.