Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

SLB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

