Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $65,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 8,309,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,961,051. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

