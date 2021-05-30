Scry.info Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $56,026.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

