Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $23,537,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $339.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $341.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

