Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 300 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,410,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $190.86 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

