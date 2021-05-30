Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 535 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $150.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

