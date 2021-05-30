Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 111,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,267,747 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.16.

SESN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 73.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

