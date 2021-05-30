Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.28 million.

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.83.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,283. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $138.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

