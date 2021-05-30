SHIBA INU Hits One Day Volume of $531.69 Million (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $531.69 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00851317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032274 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

