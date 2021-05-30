Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 63.4%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the April 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of adidas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $183.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $186.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.30.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Equities analysts expect that adidas will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

