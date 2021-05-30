Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Grows By 57.8%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 29th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

