Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Increases By 190.5%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 190.5% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,702.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,920.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $101,702 over the last three months. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

