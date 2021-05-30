Short Interest in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Grows By 82.6%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the April 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CSPR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 336,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,385. The firm has a market cap of $378.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.75. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth $4,418,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 268,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

