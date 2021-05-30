Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Rises By 53.8%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SNMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 976,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.37.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,467.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,551 shares of company stock worth $237,752. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

