Short Interest in Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) Grows By 50.0%

Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Gadsden Properties stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,706. Gadsden Properties has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States.

