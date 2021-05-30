Short Interest in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Increases By 102.5%

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the April 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of Galileo Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $338,164.98.

Get Galileo Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79,020 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLEO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 60,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,400. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Galileo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.