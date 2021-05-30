Short Interest in Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Increases By 185.3%

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,000 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the April 29th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GPORQ opened at $0.05 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $244.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.16 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative return on equity of 93.72% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

