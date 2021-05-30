Short Interest in InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Drops By 60.0%

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,036,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of InterCloud Systems stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,090. InterCloud Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
InterCloud Systems Company Profile
