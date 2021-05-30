Short Interest in InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Drops By 60.0%

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,036,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of InterCloud Systems stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,090. InterCloud Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.