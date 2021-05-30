Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Decreases By 62.5%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MODVF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

