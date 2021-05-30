Short Interest in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Expands By 86.7%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PETV remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. PetVivo has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

