Short Interest in Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Expands By 120.3%

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the April 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Photon Control stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,516. Photon Control has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Separately, Desjardins cut Photon Control to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

