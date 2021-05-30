Short Interest in Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Declines By 51.6%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of QUTIF remained flat at $$1.47 on Friday. Questor Technology has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

QUTIF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.