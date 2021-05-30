Short Interest in Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Declines By 60.5%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $46.63 on Friday. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOPKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Vopak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

