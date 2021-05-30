Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Grows By 90.4%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the April 29th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Snowflake stock traded down $7.12 on Friday, hitting $238.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,616. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.79. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

