Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Expands By 83.7%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 372.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF remained flat at $$3.59 during trading on Friday. Stockland has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

