Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Expands By 83.7%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 372.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF remained flat at $$3.59 during trading on Friday. Stockland has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.
About Stockland
