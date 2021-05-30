Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Drops By 47.3%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vinci stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

