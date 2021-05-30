Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Shares Up 1%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $10.92. 1,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28.

