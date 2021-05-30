SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 3,789.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.43 and a beta of 2.04. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

