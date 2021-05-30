Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Short Interest Up 74.0% in May

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the April 29th total of 275,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

IPOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 970,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,857. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

