Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,653. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

