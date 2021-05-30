Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE:SWX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.01. 336,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,153. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.