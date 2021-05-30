Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 128,392 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLB opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

